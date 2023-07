Jungkook’s new solo track “Seven” has topped the US Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.





He’s the second BTS member after Jimin, and the second Korean solo artist, to land on top of the chart.





“Seven” also debuted at No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart over the weekend. He promoted his debut single for the British audience by performing “Seven” live on BBC’s popular talk show “The One Show” on Saturday (local time).