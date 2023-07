STAYC will be making a comeback next month with their 3rd EP.

Titled “Teenfresh,” the new album will be released on August 16. It’s the group’s first music release since their Japanese single “Teddy Bear” was released in April.

STAYC has six members and debuted in November 2020. Their hits include “ASAP” and “Stereotype” which have both surpassed 100 million streams on global streaming service Spotify.