NewJean’s second EP has sold over one million copies on the day of its release.





According to Hanteo Chart, “Get Up” sold nearly 1.2 million copies on July 21, the day of release. With the latest sales figures, NewJeans recorded three consecutive million-sellers following their debut album “NewJeans” (2022) and single “OMG” (2022).





NewJeans, which debuted in July 2022, has been one of the hottest names in K-pop. Their latest releases such as “Ditto” (2022) and “Hype Boy” (2022) have been some of the most streamed and downloaded songs of the first half of 2023.