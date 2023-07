The second half of the KBO season began July 21 with the LG Twins keeping their top seat in the standings. They are looking to win the Korean Series for the first time since 1994.

Today on #TouchBaseinSeoul, we are joined by American pitcher for the Twins, Adam Plutko, who has made a huge contribution to the team's outstanding performances.

Listen to what he has to say about the season so far, his goals, and more!

