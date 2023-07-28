Music Bank Lineup (EP.1174 July 28th)

NCT DREAM-ISTJ [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









In the ever-evolving landscape of South Korean music, the K-pop sensation made a bold move by embracing the MBTI trend. They titled their newest album and lead track as "ISTJ," taking inspiration from one of MBTI's distinct personality types. "ISTJ," the album's central track, weaves a captivating tapestry of hip-hop and dance, chronicling a journey that defies MBTI stereotypes and redefines the essence of an individual with an ISTJ personality, all through a unique and personal lens. Among the ten compelling tracks that adorn the album, "Broken Melodies" made its debut before the full album release, garnering anticipation among the fervent fans. Witnessing an unprecedented milestone, the group's album managed to amass a staggering 4.5 million pre-orders, solidifying its position as a new record-holder for NCT Dream. As the first week of release unfolded, "ISTJ" surpassed all expectations by exceeding 3.65 million copies sold, making its mark as the third highest-selling album in the history of K-pop. The top positions belong to Stray Kids' third LP "5-Star" with 4.61 million and Seventeen's tenth EP "FML" with 4.59 million in sales.





