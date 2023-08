혜영: 그걸 정신승리라구 하는 거예요. 형님은 아셨어요?

윤재 현재가 저렇게 결혼도 못하구 속썩일지.

That's called a mental victory. Did you imagine? Did you think that

Yoon-jae and Hyun-jae would stay single and cause a headache?

경애: 그게 무슨 속썩이는 거야. 나 아무치두 않아. 결혼은 맘만 먹으면 하는거야. 우리 애들이 눈이 높아서 그래!

That's not causing a headache. I'm fine. They can get married when they want. It’s because they have high standards.

혜영: 남자구 여자구 때 놓치면 힘들어요. 내가 아는 집은 아들이 육십까지 장가를 못가서 구십된 엄마가 환갑잔치 해주게 생겼어요.

Whether it’s a man or woman, if they miss their timing, it’s hard to get married. This one family I know, their son didn't get married until he was 60 and it looks like his 90-year-old mom will have to throw him his 60th birthday party.

경애: (생각) 불난 데 부채질 잘한다!