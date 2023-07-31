KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 24th-July 31st)

NewJeans-ETA [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





"ETA" takes the spotlight as the captivating title track of NewJeans' highly anticipated sophomore mini-album, "Get Up," which is available now. This remarkable record encompasses not only the alluring "ETA" but also includes the previously unveiled tracks such as "Super Shy," "Cool With You," "New Jeans," and the energizing anthem "Get Up."





In "ETA," NewJeans skillfully delves into the intricate landscape of modern relationships, cleverly employing the metaphor of "Estimated Time of Arrival" to symbolize the yearning and anticipation that often accompany love. The song poignantly expresses the anxieties and uncertainties that come with caring deeply for a friend who is embroiled in a complex romantic situation. Through heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, the track portrays the frustration of witnessing a friend's choices in their relationship, all while harboring a genuine concern for their well-being. NewJeans' masterful storytelling captures the emotions of longing, hope, and empathy, resonating with listeners who have experienced the tumultuous journey of love and friendship.



