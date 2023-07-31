Menu Content

Black Eagles over Gwangan Bridge

2023-07-31

The Black Eagles, the Air Force's special aviation team, demonstrate a flight in port city Busan on July 29 as part of an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.  

(Yonhap News)

