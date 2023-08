Date: Aug. 4-6, 2023

Venue: Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome)





BTS’s Suga, also known by the moniker Agust D will be holding his “D-Day” The Final concerts at the KSPO Dome from August 4 through 6. The show will also be available online through livestream. The Seoul concert wraps up his World Tour which saw him perform in select cities across North America and Asia.