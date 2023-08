Aespa will release a new English-language single next month.





“Better Things” is an up-tempo dance tune full of positive energy encouraging listeners to focus on the “better things” in life. It will drop on August 18.





Meanwhile, the group held their first standalone concert in Thailand over the weekend in front of a sold-out crowd. The group also set a record this weekend for holding a concert at the Tokyo Dome in the shortest time for an international artist, at just two years and nine months since their debut.