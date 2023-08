BTS member Jimin’s solo music video for “Set Me Free Pt. 2” has gathered over 100 million views on YouTube on Sunday.

Jimin’s solo track dropped in March as the pre-release from his first solo album “Face,” and topped the iTunes top songs charts in 110 regions.

“Face” hit Billboard 200 at No. 2 and has received 800 million streams on Spotify as of last week, a record for a K-pop artist.