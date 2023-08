The music video for Blackpink’s hit single “Ddu-du Ddu-du” has set a YouTube record for the most views by a K-pop group.





The video surpassed 2.1 billion views on Sunday, around five years and one months after it was first released on June 15, 2018.





The track is the title song of the group’s 2018 EP “Square Up,” which went on to become the most-watched K-pop music video on YouTube that year. It also peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100, which was the highest position by a K-pop group on the main singles chart at the time.