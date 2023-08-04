Music Bank Lineup (EP.1175 August 4th)

INFINITE-New Emotions [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









After a five-year hiatus, Infinite makes a triumphant return with their latest album, "13egin," signifying a fresh beginning in their 13-year journey since their debut. The highly-anticipated seventh EP was released on Monday evening. Infinite's comeback after a remarkable five-year hiatus was truly a marvel, largely thanks to the dedication of their leader, Kim Sung-kyu. Their latest album, "13egin," meaning "begin," symbolizes the band's fresh start as they celebrate their 13th anniversary.





This release marks their first album since 2018's "Top Seed." Sung-kyu acknowledged that while they maintained their signature disciplined group dance, they also adapted to recent trends with pair movements in the verses. He emphasized the importance of showcasing each member's individual style while still preserving their unity as a group, making this album an exciting blend of tradition and innovation. Infinite's 7th mini-album, '13egin,' which includes the title track "New Emotions," achieved a remarkable feat on its release day. On June 31 KST, it recorded an impressive 33,460 album sales, as reported by the Hanteo chart.





This incredible milestone makes '13egin' the group's highest-selling album on its first day, surpassing the record set by their 2nd full-length album, 'SEASON 2,' which had accumulated a little over 28,000 units sold on its initial day. The new album's success reflects the fans' overwhelming support and excitement for Infinite's comeback after five years.



