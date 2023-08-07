KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 1st – August 7th )

NewJeans-ETA [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





NewJeans does it again! In "ETA," NewJeans skillfully delves into the intricate landscape of modern relationships, cleverly employing the metaphor of "Estimated Time of Arrival" to symbolize the yearning and anticipation that often accompany love. The song poignantly expresses the anxieties and uncertainties that come with caring deeply for a friend who is embroiled in a complex romantic situation.





Through heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, the track portrays the frustration of witnessing a friend's choices in their relationship, all while harboring a genuine concern for their well-being. NewJeans' masterful storytelling captures the emotions of longing, hope, and empathy, resonating with listeners who have experienced the tumultuous journey of love and friendship.





In just its initial week of release, the EP surpassed an astonishing 1.65 million copies sold, firmly securing its position as the second highest-selling debut-week album by a female K-pop artist.



