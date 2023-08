누워서 침 뱉기예요 (cutting off your nose to spite your face)





눕다 - v. lie down; lay oneself down; for a person or animal to lie down with the back or flank horizontally to touch a certain place

뱉다 - v. spit; to let out something that has been in one’s mouth





casual – 누워서 침 뱉기야





>> This expression is an idiom used to mock someone who says or does something foolish without knowing that harm will come back to him or her.

>>The expression literally means lying down and spitting up at the sky, which means the spit will eventually come back down on their face. In other words, the expression is used to tell others to stop saying anything or doing anything negative when they are angry because the harm will come back to them in the end.

>> A similar expression that is also used is “자기 얼굴에 침 뱉기” which means to spit on one’s own face.