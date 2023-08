Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet joined Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to discuss two Korean films!





First, they discussed ‘Smugglers’ (밀수), the Korean movie that’s topping the box office. Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, the film focuses on a group of divers known as Haenyeo during the 1970s.





Then they reviewed ‘Ransomed’ (비공식작전) directed by Kim Sung-hoon (Tunnel, Kingdom). Set in Lebanon in the 1980s, the story revolves around 2 people who team up to rescue an abducted diplomat.