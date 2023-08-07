[4K] OH MY GIRL, SHOWNU X HYUNGWON, DONGWOO, WOOHYUN, MAMAMOO, SOYOU, xikers ... | On the way to music bank 230804
Drying Peppers
Seniors dry chili peppers in a residential neighborhood in Incheon's Dong-gu district amid the sweltering heat on August 7, a day before the seasonal division of Ipchu, denoting the onset of fall.
(Yonhap News)
