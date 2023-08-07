Drying Peppers

Menu Content

2023-08-07

Seniors dry chili peppers in a residential neighborhood in Incheon's Dong-gu district amid the sweltering heat on August 7, a day before the seasonal division of Ipchu, denoting the onset of fall. 

(Yonhap News)

