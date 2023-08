Date: Aug. 19-20, 2023

Venue: Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome)





Infinite’s solo concert “Comeback Again” will be held for two nights from August 19 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. “Comeback Again” is Infinite’s first solo concert in seven years, and features all six members who have been actively pursuing solo careers in diverse fields since their last joint venture. The group’s last concert, “That Summer 3,” was held in 2016. The group recently released their 7th mini-album “13egin” as a precursor to the highly anticipated concert.