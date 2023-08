ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids has hit over 100 million views on YouTube with their music video for “S-Class.”





It is the band’s 10th music video to reach the milestone. “S-Class” is the lead track from the group’s 3rd full-length album “5-Star” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.





The group will kick off their Japan tour on Aug. 16 visiting four cities for eight concerts. The tour comes ahead of the group’s release of their first Japanese EP “Social Path” on Sept. 6.