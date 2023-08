ⓒ BIG HIT MUSIC

BTS member V is set to release his solo debut album next month.





Titled “Layover” the album is expected to drop on Sept. 8.





V’s label Big Hit Music said “Layover” will be a six-track package consisting of the title track “Slow Dancing,” its instrumental track, and four other songs.





All songs excluding the instrumental track for “Slow Dancing” will be accompanied by a music video.