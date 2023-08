ⓒ SM Entertainment

EXO member Baekhyun is planning on establishing his own company. However he will remain as a member of EXO under the label SM Entertainment.

The announcement was made during a livestream with fans, adding that SM has agreed positively to the plan.





He also answered questions about the reason why he hasn’t released new music. Baekhyun’s last solo album “Bambi” was released in April 2021 before enlisting.