KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 7th-August 14th)

NewJeans-Hype Boy [K-POP SUPER LIVE] | KBS WORLD TV





Once again, NewJeans has impressed the audience with their "Hype Boy" showcase during the K-POP SUPER LIVE event, making it the most buzzworthy performance of the week. The NewJeans members made a stylish entrance, staying true to their unique fashion sense, while delivering renditions of two of their chart-topping songs: "Hype Boy" and "ETA." In a captivating twist, they momentarily paused their singing to reenact a scene from a viral meme that had taken Korea by storm.





The members playfully posed the question, "How do we get to Hongdae station?" only to answer themselves with a resounding "NewJeans' Hype Boy!" before seamlessly resuming their electrifying performance. This clever reference to a previously sensational trend elicited laughter from both the live audience and their dedicated fans online.





On the evening of Friday, participants from the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, totaling approximately 40,000 individuals, congregated in the city of Seoul. The event, known as the "K-POP SUPER LIVE" kicked off at 7 p.m. and unfolded over a span of two hours within the impressive confines of the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

A diverse ensemble of 19 K-pop artist collectives, among them being NewJeans, IVE, NCT Dream, ITZY, Mamamoo, The Boyz, Kang Daniel, and fromis_9, graced the stage with their dynamic performances during the event.

Steering the proceedings were actor Gong Myoung, who shared the role of host with ITZY member Yuna and NewJeans, Hyein.



