August 15 marks 70 years since the start of KBS WORLD Radio. For the past 70 years, KBS WORLD Radio grew and evolved with the development of Korean history, through the Korean War, the democratization of Korea and the rapid economic growth that South Korea has seen.





And to celebrate our 70th anniversary, we have prepared a special #InDepthNewsAnalysis with three public media experts to look back on the past 70 years of KBS WORLD Radio, to discuss the role of public international media and also how the next 70 years to come.