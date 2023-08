Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet joined Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to discuss two big-budget local releases.





First, they reviewed ‘The Moon’ (더 문), directed by Kim Yong-hwa and stars singer-actor Do Kyung-soo, as well as veteran actors Sol Kyung-gu and Kim Hee-ae. The film revolves around an ill-fated expedition to the moon by Korea’s space agency in the near future.





They then discussed ‘Concrete Utopia’ (콘크리트 유토피아), which imagines life in Seoul after an earthquake of unprecedented proportions. Directed by Eom Tae-hwa and starring Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon, and Park Bo-young, the movie is based based on the webtoon ‘Pleasant Bullying’ by Kim Sung-nik,