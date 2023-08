Date: Aug. 25-27, 2023

Venue: Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome)





Trot star Young Tak will embark on his 2nd standalone nationwide concert tour, “Tak Show2: Tak’s World.” The Seoul concert will take place from August 25 to 27 at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome). Following the Seoul concerts, the tour will head to other cities in Korea, including Daegu, Busan, Jeonju etc. The trot star released his 2nd full-length album “Form” on August 1 and audiences will be able to enjoy live performances from his new album as well as old hits.