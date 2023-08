Rookie girl group IVE will kick off their first world tour in October.

Their tour, “SHOW WHAT I HAVE,” will kick off with a two-day performance at Seoul Jamsil Indoor Stadium starting Oct. 7. Then, the group will head over to Japan to hold performances in Yokohama on Nov. 11 and 16.

Ahead of the world tour, IVE will make a comeback with a new album set to be released in October.