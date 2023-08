BTS member Jungkook has topped Billboard’s global charts for the 4th consecutive week with his debut single “Seven.”





According to the latest charts revealed Tuesday U.S. time, “Seven” continued to lead both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for the 4th consecutive week.





Billboard said Jungkook is the first K-pop act to achieve the feat, and “Seven” is the first song since Global Excl. U.S. began in Sept. 2020 to open with four consecutive weeks of 100 million-plus streams outside the U.S.