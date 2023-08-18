It's Beautiful Now (4) 믿는 도끼에 발등 찍힌다

민호: 그럼 우리 아파트 있는 거 너 주면 좋아하겠다.

Then, they’ll like it if we give you that apartment we have.

현재: 그건 안 되지. 공평하게 해야지.

That wouldn’t do. It should be fair.

민호: 넌 아빠가 너한테 뭐 시키면 어느 정도까지 할 수 있어?

If I asked you to do something, how far would you go?

현재: 다 할 수 있어. 아빤 나한테 불합리한 걸 시킬 사람이 아니니까.

I could do anything. You wouldn’t ask me to do anything unreasonable.

민호: (생각) 믿는 도끼에 발등 찍힌다 는 걸 현재에게 보여 줘야 되겠다.