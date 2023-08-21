KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 15th – August 21st)

JIHYO-Killin’ Me Good [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





The hottest clip of this week is JIHYO with her solo debut track, “Killin’ Me Good!” Jihyo is the second member of the group Twice to venture into a solo career, following Nayeon who released her debut EP in June of the previous year. In regards to the new track, Jihyo expressed, "The song's style can be described as up-tempo R&B. Among the different options for the lead track, the tune 'Killin' Me Good' truly caught my attention due to its captivating verse melody. Its earworm quality struck me, making it a perfect fit for the title."





Anticipation have been on the rise among fans as a result of Jihyo's solo endeavors through a poster shared across official social media platforms, bearing the phrases, "ZYO's ZONE 'Killin' Me Good'" and "Arriving this August."





The announcement was disclosed on July 21, with the tracklist making its appearance on July 30. Adding a personal touch, Jihyo penned the names of the tracks by hand. The album encompasses three songs - 'Closer,' 'Room,' and 'Nightmare' - all of which Jihyo herself contributed to in terms of writing. With the release of her individual album, Jihyo has now garnered the most songwriting acknowledgments within the TWICE ensemble, boasting a count of nearly 19 compositions.



