Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Marc Raymond joined Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to discuss one Hollywood movie and one local release.





First, they’ll review director Christopher Nolan’s epic, ‘Oppenheimer’(오펜하이머), the biopic of the famous scientist Robert Oppenheimer. The blockbuster has a star-studded cast, such as Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh.





They then discussed the Korean film ‘Honey Sweet’ (달짝지근해: 7510) by director Lee Han. The romcom, which stars established actors Yoo Hae-jin and Kim Hee-seon, is currently third in the Korean box office behind Oppenheimer and Concrete Utopia.