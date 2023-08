Date: Aug. 26, 2023

Venue: Incheon Munhak Stadium





NCT’s first full-group concert “NCT NATION: To the World” will be held at the Incheon Munhak Stadium on August 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. KST. For fans unable to attend the event in person, the concert will also be live streamed through Naver’s Beyond LIVE. In addition to performances by NCT’s subunits, NCT 127, NCT DREAM and WayV, there will be performances by NCT U, which consists of diverse combinations of the 20-member group, as well as full-group performances.