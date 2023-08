Jihyo has become TWICE’s 2nd member to go solo.





Jihyo released her debut solo album on Friday, eight years after her debut as a member of TWICE in 2015. She follows Nayeon as the 2nd member of TWICE to release a solo album.





The album, “Zone” has six tracks including the lead “Killin’ Me Good.” “Killin’ Me Good” is a rhythmical dance number written by JYP, founder and chief producer of JYP Entertainment.