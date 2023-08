Ailee will make a comeback with a new single next month.





The new single, “I’ll Hold You” will be released on Sept. 1. It will be her first release since dropping the English version of “I’m Lovin’ Amy” in March 2022.





Meanwhile, Ailee held her 10th anniversary concert “One Step Further” throughout 2022 and 2023, performing in multiple cities nationwide. She also recently held an "Ailee On Music" concert in Taipei, and plans to perform in Hong Kong on Aug. 29.