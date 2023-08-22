Menu Content

Algae Removal on Daecheong Lake

2023-08-22

News



Algae Removal on Daecheong Lake


A green algae cleanup operation is underway near Daecheong Dam in Cheongju on Aug. 22. 

(Yonhap News)

