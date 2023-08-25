Music Bank Lineup (EP.1177 August 25th)

NewJeans-ASAP [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









NewJeans is set to welcome fans again with their upcoming stage on Music Bank with “ASAP!” The K-Pop group sensation, surprised fans with the "ASAP" music video, a b-side from the second mini-album "Get Up." The video presents a dreamy atmosphere and synth sound as the members embody forest fairies. The imaginative visual depicts NewJeans as enchanting forest fairies with creatures following them, later revealed to be their bunny mascots.





"ASAP" is a standout among the mini-album's tracks. NewJeans' creative journey is showcased through their music videos for the album's title tracks like "Super Shy," "ETA," and "Cool With You." NME's Rhian Daly praises "ASAP" as a captivating conclusion to the mini-album, predicting the group's continued success. Setting records, NewJeans becomes the first female K-pop group to achieve a feat similar to BTS. "Super Shy," "Ditto," and "OMG" each dominate the Hot 100 chart for an impressive five weeks.





The video's imaginative portrayal adds another layer of enchantment to the track, making it a fitting and mesmerizing conclusion to their "Get Up" mini-album. With a string of successful music videos, including the title tracks "Super Shy," "ETA," and "Cool With You," NewJeans continues to solidify their place in the K-Pop scene and beyond. The group's groundbreaking achievement of charting three different songs for five weeks each on the Hot 100 further emphasizes their exceptional talent and growing influence.



