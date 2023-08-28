KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 21st–August 28th)

JIHYO-Killin’ Me Good [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





JIHYO's debut solo track "Killin' Me Good!" clinched the top spot on Music Bank. The video of her win is the hottest clip of the week! Her authentic surprise and tears of happiness underscored the genuine nature of her emotions. With heartfelt appreciation, JIHYO extended her thanks to her fans and the dedicated team behind the song's creation. Congratulations to JIHYO for this exceptional triumph!





Jihyo is the second member of the group Twice to venture into a solo career, following Nayeon who released her debut EP in June of the previous year. In regards to the new track, Jihyo expressed, "The song's style can be described as up-tempo R&B. Among the different options for the lead track, the tune 'Killin' Me Good' truly caught my attention due to its captivating verse melody. Its earworm quality struck me, making it a perfect fit for the title."





The announcement was disclosed on July 21, with the tracklist making its appearance on July 30. Adding a personal touch, Jihyo penned the names of the tracks by hand. The album encompasses three songs - 'Closer,' 'Room,' and 'Nightmare' - all of which Jihyo herself contributed to in terms of writing. With the release of her individual album, Jihyo has now garnered the most songwriting acknowledgments within the TWICE ensemble, boasting a count of nearly 19 compositions.



