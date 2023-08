ⓒ Woollim Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Genres: K-pop

Labels: Woollim

Active from: 2014

Associated groups: Ye-A, Iz*One





Biography:

Kwon Eun-bi is a singer who debuted as a member of the short-lived K-pop girl group Ye-A in 2014. She rose to fame after participating in the survival audition show “Produce 48” and finished in 7th place, allowing her to debut as a member of the show’s project group Iz*One. After the project group disbanded, she debuted as a solo artist under Woollim Entertainment and released her first solo mini album “Open” on August 24, 2021.





Discography:

Full length, Best & Live





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

The Flash (single, 2023)

Lethality (EP, 2022)

Color (EP, 2022)

ESPER (single, 2022)

Mirror (single, 2022)

OPEN (EP, 2021)