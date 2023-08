Date: Sept. 2-3

Venue: KSPO Dome





Sung Si-kyung will be holding a joint concert with major names in the industry. The two-day event, “Sung Si-kyung with Friends - Now, Today,” will be held at the KSPO Dome from Sept. 2-3. Some of the musicians to join him during the concerts include Yang Hee-eun, Kim Jong-seo, Jang Hye-jin, Kyuhyun, Psy, Baek Ji-young and more.