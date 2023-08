ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Hyunjin of Stray Kids has teamed up with Australian singer Troye Sivan.





The duo collaborated on a remix of Sivan’s recent single “Rush.” The single was released last month and the remix version was released Thursday.





Meanwhile, the eight members of Stray Kids left for Nagoya, Japan on Wednesday for their upcoming concert this weekend. The group’s Japanese tour will continue in Osaka and Tokyo.