Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will make a comeback with a brand new album in October.





“The Name Chapter: Freefall” which is the group’s 3rd LP will drop on October 13. The album marks the group’s return to the music scene in nine months since the release of “The Name Chapter: Temptation” in January.





TXT has been making progress in overseas markets, dropping a collaboration single with the Jonas Brothers in July and making its headliner debut at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago in August.