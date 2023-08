ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Jihyo of TWICE has entered the Billboard 200 with her first solo album “Zone”.





The new album entered the chart at No. 14, which is the 2nd highest spot for a solo female K-pop musician. Her ranking follows bandmate Nayeon, who ranked No. 7 last year.





Meanwhile, TWICE kicked off its world tour in Seoul in April. The tour will resume this week in Singapore, traveling to 42 concerts in 25 cities in total.