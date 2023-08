ⓒ WAKEONE

Kep1er will release a new album next month titled “Magic Hour.”





The album is the group’s 5th EP and will drop on Sept. 25. It’s the group’s first Korean release in five months, following “Lovestruck!” which was released in April.





Kep1er recently completed their first Japanese tour “Fly By” in May and June, and will hold its first Japanese fan meeting in October.