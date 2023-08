Today on #TouchBaseinSeoul, we are joined by South Korean pianist Shin Changyong.

Shin first made a name for himself on the international stage in 2018, winning the gold medal at the Gina Bachaeur artist piano competition and has been performing throughout Asia, North America, and Europe, including recitals at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel and the Louvre in Paris.

He joins the show to tell us more about his career, his awards, and his upcoming projects.