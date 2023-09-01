Music Bank Lineup (EP.1178 September 1st)

NCT U- Baggy Jeans [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









On the evening of August 28th at 6pm KST, the K-pop boy group launched their 'Golden Age' album alongside the music video for 'Baggy Jeans,' presented by the NCT U sub-unit. The song spotlights the talents of Ten, Doyoung, Taeyong, Mark, and Jaehyun, while the accompanying video emphasizes intricate choreography.





Commencing the week was the return of NCT U, heralding the release of the single 'Baggy Jeans.' This track also assumes the role of the second leading song from the NCT 2023 studio album, 'Golden Age.'





'Baggy Jeans' emanates classic hip-hop essence, featuring vocals contributed by Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, and Mark. Their laid-back portrayal, all donning baggy jeans, emanates a distinct sense of style. The video additionally showcases their confident personas.





The eagerly awaited music video for 'Baggy Jeans' premiered on YouTube on August 28th, swiftly captivating NCT enthusiasts. The lively dance track underlines the synchronized artistry of the members, harmonizing seamlessly with the vibrant beats. NCT U's 'Baggy Jeans' serves as a spirited anthem radiating self-assuredness, unrestrained expression, and a distinct character. The lyrics encapsulate an unburdened outlook and a pronounced individuality.







