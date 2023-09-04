KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (Aug. 29th–Sept. 4th)

X:IN-SYNCHRONIZE [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





Under the banner of ESCROW Entertainment, X:IN emerges as a dynamic quintet. The group’s latest track, “SYNCHRONIZE”, is the hottest clip of the week. The ensemble, comprising E.Sha, Nizz, Nova, Hannah, and Aria, unveiled their musical journey with a pre-debut single titled "Who Am I" on the 12th of March in 2023. A pivotal moment arrived on the 11th of April in the same year when X:IN made their official debut with the captivating album "KEEPING THE FIRE.“





Within their artistic identity, X symbolizes an enigmatic function akin to mathematical abstraction. It signifies the group's profound ability to imbue the ineffable facets of existence with their unique and indescribable hues, offering a glimpse into a world beyond definition through their creative expression.





"SYNCHRONICITY" marks a significant milestone for X:IN, as it represents their inaugural foray into the world of mini albums. Released on August 30, 2023, this album showcases the talents of the five-member group, comprising E.SHA, NIZZ, NOVA, HANNAH, and ARIA. The title track, "SYNCHRONICITY," takes center stage, serving as the focal point of the album. Complementing this standout piece are three additional tracks: “CLOSE MY EYES," "CAT&TIGER," and an English version of "CLOSE MY EYES.” With this diverse repertoire, X:IN demonstrates their musical prowess and versatility, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the future holds for this promising group.



