Date: Sept. 9-10

Venue: Jamsil Indoor Stadium





2PM will hold a concert at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut. The 2PM 15th Anniversary Concert “It’s 2PM” will be held for two days from Sept. 9 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium. It’s the boy band’s first standalone concert in Korea in six years, following “6Nights” held in June 2016. A Japanese leg of the concert will be held at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Oct. 7-8. 2PM debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2008 and are known for multiple hit songs including “Heartbeat” (2009), “My House” (2015) and more.