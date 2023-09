Stray Kids has ranked 2nd in the US for album sales so far this year.





The group came in second place following Taylor Swift for album sales on “chart data,” an account on X, formerly known as Twitter.





The group’s latest release “5-Star” was the 4th most-selling album in the country, while the group scored three No. 1s on Billboard 200 with three of its latest albums – “Oddinary,” “Maxident,” and “5-Star”.