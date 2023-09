NCT’s Taeil and Haechan will release their new duet song "N.Y.C.T" on Sept. 7 as part of the group's ongoing NCT LAB project.





"N.Y.C.T," an abbreviation for New York City, was performed last year for the first time during NCT 127's Seoul concert held in October.





It will be the eighth song to come as part of NCT LAB, a music archiving project for NCT where members release solo or unit songs outside of the regular NCT albums.