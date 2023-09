Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will perform at the upcoming 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12. The group has become the fastest K-pop group to take the stage of the US music awards ceremony.





TXT will be performing alongside Doja Cat, Lil Wayne and more during the upcoming ceremony, set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.





The group has been nominated for four categories: Group of the Year, Song of the Summer, Best K-pop and PUSH Performance of the year, for “Sugar Rush Ride.”





Meanwhile, Blackpink has also been nominated for six awards – Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, Best Editing, Best K-Pop, Group of the Year and Show of the Summer.