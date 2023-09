For today’s #MovieSpotlight, Jason Bechervaise and Marc Raymond will discuss one Hollywood movie and one local release.





First, they’ll review the Korean thriller 'Don't Buy the Seller' written and directed by Park Hee-kon and stars Shin Hye-sun. This film centers on a woman who is scammed online by a man who turns out to be serial killer.





They’ll then discuss ‘Joy Ride’ directed by Adele Lim and stars Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu. It follows four Asian American friends who travel through China to search for one of their birth mothers.